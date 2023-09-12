JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) met with families of Peeples and Whitten Middle School students. The two schools will soon merge following a testing irregularities investigation.

During a packed meeting on Monday, JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene met with the families.

The two schools will temporarily consolidate next week.

“No one expected to be told by the Mississippi Department of Education that there were issues with testing. It was disappointing being given that information by the Mississippi Department of Education, but we believe that we have to address it head on,” Greene explained.

The staffing shortage was one reason for the consolidation. With the students out of Whitten, it will be easier for the district to complete ongoing renovations.

Peeples has the capacity for 650 students, which is more than enough to house the two schools.

Although the students will be in the building together, they will remain separated for core classes, sports and other activities.

“On the second floor, that’s going to be our new Whitten Middle School. They have just finished some beautiful murals at Whitten by the art teacher. They did a phenomenal job. We are getting the equipment so they could have murals up on the second floor. We want it to feel and look like Whitten Middle School,” said Dr. Chinelo Evans, assistant superintendent of middle schools.

District leaders said there is no data indicating a rivalry between Whitten and Peeples, but several parents expressed their concerns about possible conflict between the students. Lakeesha Johnson said she and her eighth grade daughter are nervous about the move.

“I don’t really think it’s a good idea, because you’re merging two rival schools together. I mean, anything can happen. When you’ve got competitiveness going on, what are they going to do if the other school comes at the other school? You’re in the same building, so what’s going to happen?” Johnson questioned.

“We have policies in our handbook that govern any kind of fights, and we will deal with that directly and decisively. We also have tons of work that we do to help young people make better choices in the first place,” said Greene.

Whitten and Peeples will consolidate on Monday, September 18. This is expected to be a temporary move through the end of the school year. However, Greene said the board will re-evaluate all of its facilities and needs in November.

JPS will send additional details, including bus and carpool changes, to parents throughout the week.