JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Dawson Elementary School and Capital City Alternative School buried a time capsule on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The time capsule honors the Jackson community’s strength and resilience during the 2022 Jackson water crisis.

More than 40 Jackson students reflected on their experiences during the water crisis to create handwritten letters for the time capsule. The time capsule will include the students’ handwritten notes, an iPad with video messages from school administrators, district officials, and JPS board members, and items from the citywide day of action beautification project.

The time capsule will be buried near the Calming Tree at Dawson Elementary and unearthed in 2035.

The mementos inside the capsule will enable future generations to reflect on the resilience and heroic actions of JPS scholars and the Jackson community during the water crisis.

“Our memories of this moment in Jackson’s history should not reflect only the tragedies but also on the men, women, and children who have committed their lives to build our community,” said Mrs. Vicki Conley, principal at Dawson Elementary School. “Our students must be allowed to leave their mark and tell their stories of resilience during this unprecedented time in Jackson’s history.”