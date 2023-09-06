JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 5, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to temporarily consolidate Whitten Middle School with Peeples Middle Schools.

The consolidation will begin Monday, September 18 and continue through the 2023-24 school year.

Leaders said they based their decision on equitable staffing, facility challenges and building space efficiency.

According to JPS, there is a need to redistribute staff in a more equitable manner. This comes after a loss of teachers at Peeples Middle School as a result of the testing irregularities investigation.

There is also ongoing construction, restroom renovations and HVAC challenges at Whitten Middle School.

According to officials, there is more building space at Peeples Middle School, which has the capacity of 650 scholars.

Whitten Middle School (Courtesy: JPS)

Peeples Middle School (Courtesy: JPS)

JPS will host a meeting with the respective school staff members on September 6.

A meeting with families of scholars for Whitten and Peeples middle schools is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on September 11, 2023, at Peeples, located at 2940 Belvedere Drive.