JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) and Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host an open house and signing day for the inaugural cohort of the Jackson Middle College (JMC).

The event will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the JSU College of Science, Engineering, and Technology atrium. The first cohort, composed of 17 high school juniors and seniors, will specialize in mathematics education to address the need for math teachers and educators in JPS.

“I am extremely excited about this collaboration between Jackson State University and Jackson Public School District. Mathematics teachers are a critical need nationwide, and I am confident that Jackson Middle College will become the preferred ‘grow your own’ model in school districts across the nation for ensuring a sustainable teaching force in critical needs content areas,” said Tony Latiker, Ed.D., associate dean of accreditation and assessment in JSU’s College of Education & Human Development.

The JMC is set to expand to other curriculum areas outside of mathematics in subsequent years. JPS schools include Callaway High School, Forest Hill High School, Jim Hill High School, Lanier High School, Murrah High School, Provine High School, and Wingfield High School.

JMC students will begin coursework in Fall 2023. Courses include college algebra, English composition, introduction to biology, art appreciation, university success, and more in the College of Education and Human Development.

Students will attend classes at JSU in the mornings and return to their home schools in the afternoon for any additional high school coursework.