JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State student started a petition in favor of giving Acting President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony the job permanently.

“Well, the petition was started because we were concerned about the next president of the university. But we were also trying to inquire that we are fine and accepting of Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, our acting president. And we hope to continue to have her. And hopefully IHL listens to what we want,” said Seth Adams, who created the petition.

Adams said Hayes-Anthony has proven her worthiness for this position through her actions.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) about the search for Jackson State’s president. They said the search is progressing and is Board of Trustees is on track to complete the search this fall.