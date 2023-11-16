JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Before Jackson State University plays rival Alcorn on Saturday, the school plans to host another annual event: the 2nd annual 1877 Signature Event 2023.

The event serves as a fundraising event for the largest university in the metro area. It is organized by JSU’s Development Foundation. The headline artist for this event is four-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kem. His new book, “Share My Life: A Journey of Love, Faith, and Redemption,” is available for purchase during the event, and he will be personally signing copies after his performance Friday evening.

The event will be hosted by comedians Rita Brent and Merc B. Williams. Additional performances will come from Unfazed Show and Band, and violinist John Uzodinma. DJs at the event include DJ Kujho, Nasty Sho, George Chuck, and Mr. Adams.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Jackson State Development Foundation, supporting the future of JSU. Tickets are quickly running out for the event slated to occur on Friday, November 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7. It will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex.