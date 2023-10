JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is emphasizing the importance of early childhood literacy while making it fun for students.

“I Read More With My Buddy” is a partnership between the Junior League of Jackson (JLJ) and McWillie Elementary School.

Throughout the school year, volunteers with the JLJ read with second and third grade students. The initiative started in 2007 and has been held at McWillie Elementary for the past three years.