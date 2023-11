LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of the Lamar County School District Board of Trustees approved the adoption of a new district logo and colors.

Pine Belt News reported the change was approved at their November board meeting.

The new design features a 90-degree “L” running from the top left corner to the bottom right corner of the logo. An arrow, located at the top right corner of the logo, points up and to the right.

The new colors are a burnt orange with a white or grey background.