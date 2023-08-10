LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Lamar County School District are planning to update some of their school buses, so the vehicles can have air conditioning.

Pine Bent News reported the school district will place advertisements for bids for an undetermined number of replacement buses. Out of the district’s 144 buses, 15 lack air conditioning.

In 2022, the district bought 11 buses. Leaders hope to have the buses in and ready before Christmas 2023.

A new school bus can cost in the range of $125,000, according to the newspaper.