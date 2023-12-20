JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) named Dr. Lance Evans, the superintendent of the New Albany School District, as the next state superintendent of education.

The SBE selected Evans after conducting a national search. He will assume the position on July 1, 2024, succeeding Dr. Ray Morgigno, who was appointed to serve as interim state superintendent of education.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of State Superintendent of Mississippi. My commitment to fairness, equity, and innovation in education aligns seamlessly with the values of this great state. I look forward to collaborating with educators, stakeholders, and communities to forge new pathways for our graduates, ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” said Evans.

A 24-year veteran educator, Evans has led the New Albany School District since 2017. Under his leadership, the district achieved its first A-rating for the 2018-19 school year and maintained its A grade for all subsequent years.

Evans previously served as principal and assistant principal of New Albany High School and principal of New Albany Elementary School. Prior to joining the New Albany School District in 2006, he served as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Oxford and Itawamba County school districts.

Lance Evans (Courtesy: MDE)

Evans is the 2023 Mississippi Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year and serves as the state representative on the organization’s national governing board. He holds an associate degree from Itawamba Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University, a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi and a specialist degree and doctorate from Delta State University.

Morgigno will continue to lead the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) as the interim state superintendent of education until Evans assumes the role.