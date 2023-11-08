MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County School District Superintendent Charlotte Seals announced she will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Seals has served as the district’s superintendent since 2019.

“After much reflection and prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of this school year. I shared my intentions earlier with members of the Madison County Board of Education who have already started the process to select our next superintendent. Once a new superintendent is named, I look forward to working together to ensure a smooth transition,” she said in a letter to families.

There’s no word on when a new superintendent will be named.