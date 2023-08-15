JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) announced a new initiative they hope can bring in more funding for the state’s public schools.

MAE brought together parents, educators, local businesses and labor leaders to announce the new Raise Mississippi initiative.

Focused on communicating the economic benefits of fully funded public schools, MAE President Erica Jones said in the short-term, Mississippi’s schools could compete with the entire country.

“Smart funding would ensure that all students have access to our school nurses, our counselors. We will also have classrooms that are equipped with up-to-date technology, up to date books to help prepare our students for a global society in which we are living in,” Jones explained.

MAE commissioned a study with the National Education Association, finding that thousands of jobs could be created in the future.

“Smart funding decisions now in January will help create over 25,000 new jobs in less than a decade. It will help keep our children in the state because they’re going to have an opportunity not only to thrive in the classroom today, but in the workforce for tomorrow,” said Jones.

All of this cannot happen without legislative action; a reality that the association is aware of and is hoping for the best.

“The work that we’re doing with Raise Mississippi is for our legislators to be at the table. We do want to work in partnership with our legislature, but we are leaning on them to make smart choices, especially around funding,” stated Jones.