JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The president of Mars Wrigley, North America bestowed a $100,000 gift to establish The Pearl and George Vincent Educational Excellence Scholarship in honor of his parents.

The parents of Anton Vincent, a Jackson native, served on the faculty at Jackson State University (JSU) for 25 years.

“My parents were lifelong educators, between them 88 years of educational leadership. Teaching students from early childhood all the way to Ph.D. students,” said Vincent. “This scholarship is in honor of their commitment, leadership, and legacy in the educational field. I really want to offer talented students who are passionate about a career in education a chance. Investing in these students impacts all of society.”

The scholarship will be used to pay for tuition, textbooks, supplies, and other fees included in the cost of education for eligible students. To be eligible for the scholarship, candidates must be an undergraduate student majoring in education and enrolled full-time at JSU, must maintain a 2.75 GPA or above, and must demonstrate a financial need.