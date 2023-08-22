JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will host 10 regional literacy meetings beginning September 12, for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

All meetings are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and no registration is required.

At the meetings, families will receive an overview of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), which is the state law concerning literacy and assessment that focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop reading skills required for fourth grade.

According to MDE, strategies will be shared at the meetings that families can use at home to help students improve reading skills. Family engagement is a critical component of students’ reading success.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Cleveland Central High School

300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Brandon Central Office (Boardroom)

2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus

Thursday, Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m.

Richland High School (Multipurpose room)

1202 Highway 49 South, Richland

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.

McWillie Elementary

4851 McWillie Circle, Jackson

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m.

Morgantown Elementary

101 Cottage Home Dr., Natchez

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6-7 p.m.

Family Education Center

3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point

Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7 p.m.

Sykes Elementary

3555 Simpson St., Jackson

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m.

McCoy Elementary

1835 School Drive, Yazoo City



Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.

Holly Springs Primary School

405 South Maury Street, Holly Springs

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m.

Denman Junior High School

1211 Louisiana Ave., McComb