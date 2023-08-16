JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recognition of September as Attendance Awareness Month, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is sharing information to promote school attendance and reduce absenteeism.

MDE’s Every School Day Counts – Attend to Achieve campaign highlights the benefits of regular school attendance and emphasizes ways to prevent students from being chronically absent.

According to MDE, chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, which translates to 18 days in a total year or an average of two days a month, excused or unexcused.

MDE’s campaign is part of a national effort to reduce chronic absenteeism in schools.

MDE officials said the agency started bringing attention to the issue of chronic absenteeism in 2015 by reporting statewide chronic absenteeism data and educating school and district educators and leaders about the issue.

In September 2018, the MDE launched its first chronic absenteeism and attendance awareness campaign, which helped reduce the statewide chronic absenteeism rate from 16.9% in the 2016-17 school year to 13.1% in 2018-19.

The most recent report shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Attendance Works reports at least 10.1 million students nationwide were chronically absent in 2021-22. Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the increased statewide and national rates.

“The long-term, adverse academic effects of chronic absenteeism have been well researched. Students need to be in school to achieve, so we must address the underlying issues that cause them to be chronically absent,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent. “With the collective efforts of schools, communities and parents, we can leverage resources to get more students back in the classroom.”

Chronic absenteeism posters will be sent to school districts by August 31, so districts can distribute them to schools and local organizations for awareness.