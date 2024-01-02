JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the State Superintendent’s 2022-23 Annual Report covering expenditures and educational gains within the state.

The report showcased a variety of figures relating to K-12 education in Mississippi. Ninety-one percent of districts and 87% of schools earned a grade of “C” or higher. Mississippi’s high school graduation rate reached 88.9%, an all-time high.

Academic achievement was a targeted focus last school year. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in English Language Arts, 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History. The initial pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment increased to an all-time high of 76.3% since the passing score was raised in 2019.

Mississippi high school students also had some significant achievements. More than 12,000 students took AP exams, with many students taking more than one AP class. A record high of 5,860 exams earned a qualifying score for college credit. Career and Technical Education programs throughout the state endowed 5,346 students with industry certification.

Though chronic absenteeism decreased, it is still at 23.9% in the state, according to MDE. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 15 or more days of school throughout the school year. According to the U.S. Department of Education, chronic absenteeism affected 16% of the student population nationally in the 2015-2016 school year.

During that time, chronic absenteeism was higher than the national rate in most school districts in the Jackson metro. Rankin County had the highest chronic absenteeism rate in Mississippi, with more than half of its students chronically absent that school year.

Below are other important numbers from the report.

Overall Expenses:

Food service operations: $301,693,401.98

Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services in Schools funds allocated: $1,960,000

Total operational expenditures: $5,450,877,296.44

Transportation Report:

School buses purchased: 458 New buses: 437 Used buses: 21

Miles traveled on all bus routes: 38,132,316

School Bus and related accidents Resulting in property damage: 107 Resulting in minor injuries to students: 19 Resulting in moderate to severe injuries to students: 1



Teacher Pay*:

Average salary for classroom teacher: $56,255

Highest average salary at Midtown Public Charter School: $78,655

Lowest average salary at Leflore Legacy Academy: $43,177

*Includes data from private schools which provided data

School District Size*:

Average classroom teachers per school district/school: 220 teachers

Largest school district is DeSoto County School District: 2270 teachers

Smallest school is Revive: 12 teachers

*Includes data from private schools which provided data