JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Millsaps College Board of Trustees has named Frank Neville as its 12th president following an extensive national search.

According to officials with the college, Neville was unanimously selected by the 17-member search committee, which consisted of trustees, faculty, staff, alumni, and students. On January 15, the Board of Trustees voted to elect him as the college’s next president.

“Frank Neville distinguished himself throughout the selection process with a combination of experience, skills, and innovative thinking. These exceptional characteristics, together with his passion for liberal arts education, will be essential to Millsaps’ future,” said Board Chair John Lindsey.

Neville currently serves as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at Georgia Institute of Technology.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Millsaps community. I am tremendously inspired by Millsaps’ student-centric, mission-driven philosophy and look forward to moving the college resolutely forward Ad Excellentiam,” he said.

Neville succeeds Robert W. Pearigen, who stepped down in May 2023 to serve as president for The University of the South. Neville will begin his duties on June 17, 2024, as head of Millsaps College.