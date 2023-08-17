JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the results from the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to the results, student achievement reached an all-time high in mathematics, English Language Arts (ELA), science and U.S. History.

MDE officials said the overall percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced is 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in ELA, 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History.

The 2022-23 assessment results show student achievement has resumed the pre-pandemic momentum from 2016 to 2019, during which the percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced increased 1.8% to 5.6% annually in ELA and mathematics.

According to MDE, student achievement in Mississippi and nationally dropped in 2021 due to the pandemic, though Mississippi students mostly rebounded by 2022.

Percentage of Mississippi Students Scoring Proficient or Advanced

Subject 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Change since 2022 Mathematics

Proficient or Advanced 47.4% 35.1% 47.3% 52.6% +5.3% English Language Arts (ELA)

Proficient or Advanced 41.6% No testing due to COVID-19 34.9% 42.2% 46.7% +4.5% Science

Proficient or Advanced 55.3% 50.0% 55.9% 59.4% +3.5% U.S. History Proficient or Advanced 55.5% 47.0%* 69.3% 71.4% +2.1%

*New version of U.S. History test implemented.

“Mississippi students have continued to prove they can achieve at higher and higher levels,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “I am proud of what our students have accomplished and credit teachers and school leaders statewide for maintaining high standards and dedicating themselves to helping students reach, and exceed, their goals.”

MAAP measures students’ progress toward academic goals that equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in college and the workforce.

MAAP results make up a large portion of the A-F accountability grades schools and districts earn annually. Accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on September 28, 2023.