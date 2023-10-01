CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi College announced its designation as a Military Friendly School for the 2023-24 school year.

The Military Friendly Program has awarded this designation to MC and other private and public universities in the state several times since the program’s founding in 2003. According to its website, “Military Friendly Schools strive towards and succeed in the areas that matter most in helping veterans make the transition from the military to school and, ultimately, satisfying careers in the civilian world.”

Military members can be found among the student body in the university’s undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to MC, Allen Barbour of Jackson is one such student. He joined the Mississippi Army National Guard and received his baccalaureate in political science from Mississippi State University with a minor in pre-law.

When he decided to pursue a law degree, Barbour chose MC Law. The school’s accommodation for his service outside the classroom meant a lot to Barbour.

“My professors accommodated my absence and offered me help upon my return. This is just one of the many times MC Law has accommodated my military service,” Barbour said.

MC’s military population consists of active military, veterans, reservists, dependents of veterans, spouses, and ROTC members. A military career can begin for students at MC as undergraduates with Army or Air Force ROTC, which results in being commissioned into active service as second lieutenant officers.

The Mississippi National Guard also has an officer commissioning program for members who have 90 hours of completed coursework. Individuals with active or reservist military status are eligible for a reduced military rate and other potential educational benefits that can support them as on-campus, commuter, or online students.

Veterans can transfer unused educational benefits to their dependents and spouses for their use at Mississippi College. Veterans who are 100 percent disabled may be eligible to receive additional educational benefits for themselves and their dependents or spouses. Email Teresa Hill, director of military and veteran student services in the Office of the Registrar, at tlhill@mc.edu for more information about attending Mississippi College as a member of the military community.