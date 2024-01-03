JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New data showed which states have the highest average SAT scores in the United States. According to Nootroedge, Mississippi ranked in the top five.
The ranking analyzed the average SAT test scores by state. According to Nootroedge, the average SAT score is derived from combining scores from all test sections: reading, writing and language, and math – to calculate each state’s average out of a total score of 1,600.
Mississippi ranked in fifth place with an average score of 1,226, which was 11% higher than the national average.
“The state of Mississippi should consider themselves making an aim for great success,” said Thomas Riley, an expert at Nootroedge.
As of January 2024, the SAT will switch to a fully digital format.
Full State Ranking – Average SAT Scores:
|State
|SAT Scores Avg Total
|Rank
|Wisconsin
|1,252
|1
|Wyoming
|1,244
|2
|Kansas
|1,238
|3
|Utah
|1,233
|4
|Mississippi
|1,226
|5
|Minnesota
|1,225
|6
|Nebraska
|1,222
|7
|Kentucky
|1,219
|8
|South Dakota
|1,219
|9
|North Dakota
|1,212
|10
|Montana
|1,206
|11
|Missouri
|1,200
|12
|Tennessee
|1,200
|13
|Iowa
|1,196
|14
|Arkansas
|1,191
|15
|Nevada
|1,172
|16
|Louisiana
|1,171
|17
|Arizona
|1,159
|18
|Alabama
|1,146
|19
|Oregon
|1,143
|20
|North Carolina
|1,136
|21
|Hawaii
|1,124
|22
|Virginia
|1,124
|23
|California
|1,115
|24
|Alaska
|1,110
|25
|Washington
|1,096
|26
|Vermont
|1,095
|27
|Pennsylvania
|1,091
|28
|Maine
|1,081
|29
|New Jersey
|1,079
|30
|Maryland
|1,075
|31
|Indiana
|1,073
|32
|New York
|1,067
|33
|Georgia
|1,060
|34
|Ohio
|1,053
|35
|New Hampshire
|1,050
|36
|South Carolina
|1,030
|37
|Massachusetts
|1,029
|38
|Connecticut
|1,025
|39
|Colorado
|1,021
|40
|Texas
|1,001
|41
|Michigan
|1,000
|42
|Florida
|983
|43
|Illinois
|981
|44
|New Mexico
|976
|45
|Rhode Island
|971
|46
|Delaware
|968
|47
|Idaho
|968
|48
|Oklahoma
|951
|49
|West Virginia
|938
|50