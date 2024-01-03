JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New data showed which states have the highest average SAT scores in the United States. According to Nootroedge, Mississippi ranked in the top five.

The ranking analyzed the average SAT test scores by state. According to Nootroedge, the average SAT score is derived from combining scores from all test sections: reading, writing and language, and math – to calculate each state’s average out of a total score of 1,600.

Mississippi ranked in fifth place with an average score of 1,226, which was 11% higher than the national average.

“The state of Mississippi should consider themselves making an aim for great success,” said Thomas Riley, an expert at Nootroedge.

As of January 2024, the SAT will switch to a fully digital format.

Full State Ranking – Average SAT Scores:

State SAT Scores Avg Total Rank Wisconsin 1,252 1 Wyoming 1,244 2 Kansas 1,238 3 Utah 1,233 4 Mississippi 1,226 5 Minnesota 1,225 6 Nebraska 1,222 7 Kentucky 1,219 8 South Dakota 1,219 9 North Dakota 1,212 10 Montana 1,206 11 Missouri 1,200 12 Tennessee 1,200 13 Iowa 1,196 14 Arkansas 1,191 15 Nevada 1,172 16 Louisiana 1,171 17 Arizona 1,159 18 Alabama 1,146 19 Oregon 1,143 20 North Carolina 1,136 21 Hawaii 1,124 22 Virginia 1,124 23 California 1,115 24 Alaska 1,110 25 Washington 1,096 26 Vermont 1,095 27 Pennsylvania 1,091 28 Maine 1,081 29 New Jersey 1,079 30 Maryland 1,075 31 Indiana 1,073 32 New York 1,067 33 Georgia 1,060 34 Ohio 1,053 35 New Hampshire 1,050 36 South Carolina 1,030 37 Massachusetts 1,029 38 Connecticut 1,025 39 Colorado 1,021 40 Texas 1,001 41 Michigan 1,000 42 Florida 983 43 Illinois 981 44 New Mexico 976 45 Rhode Island 971 46 Delaware 968 47 Idaho 968 48 Oklahoma 951 49 West Virginia 938 50 Courtesy: Nootroedge