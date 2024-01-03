JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New data showed which states have the highest average SAT scores in the United States. According to Nootroedge, Mississippi ranked in the top five.

The ranking analyzed the average SAT test scores by state. According to Nootroedge, the average SAT score is derived from combining scores from all test sections: reading, writing and language, and math – to calculate each state’s average out of a total score of 1,600.

Mississippi ranked in fifth place with an average score of 1,226, which was 11% higher than the national average.  

“The state of Mississippi should consider themselves making an aim for great success,” said Thomas Riley, an expert at Nootroedge.

As of January 2024, the SAT will switch to a fully digital format.

Full State Ranking – Average SAT Scores: 

State SAT Scores Avg Total Rank  
Wisconsin 1,252 1 
Wyoming 1,244 2 
Kansas 1,238 3 
Utah 1,233 4 
Mississippi 1,226 5 
Minnesota 1,225 6 
Nebraska 1,222 7 
Kentucky 1,219 8 
South Dakota 1,219 9 
North Dakota 1,212 10 
Montana 1,206 11 
Missouri 1,200 12 
Tennessee 1,200 13 
Iowa 1,196 14 
Arkansas 1,191 15 
Nevada 1,172 16 
Louisiana 1,171 17 
Arizona 1,159 18 
Alabama 1,146 19 
Oregon 1,143 20 
North Carolina 1,136 21 
Hawaii 1,124 22 
Virginia 1,124 23 
California 1,115 24 
Alaska 1,110 25 
Washington 1,096 26 
Vermont 1,095 27 
Pennsylvania 1,091 28 
Maine 1,081 29 
New Jersey 1,079 30 
Maryland 1,075 31 
Indiana 1,073 32 
New York 1,067 33 
Georgia 1,060 34 
Ohio 1,053 35 
New Hampshire 1,050 36 
South Carolina 1,030 37 
Massachusetts 1,029 38 
Connecticut 1,025 39 
Colorado 1,021 40 
Texas 1,001 41 
Michigan 1,000 42 
Florida 983 43 
Illinois 981 44 
New Mexico 976 45 
Rhode Island 971 46 
Delaware 968 47 
Idaho 968 48 
Oklahoma 951 49 
West Virginia 938 50 
Courtesy: Nootroedge