JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Education Commission of the States announced Mississippi as the 2023 Frank Newman Award for State Innovation recipient in recognition of the state’s noteworthy improvements in academic achievement among K-12 students.

The Education Commission of the States gave Mississippi the 2023 Frank Newman Award for State Innovation for advancing academic achievement among grade school students.

The Frank Newman Award recognizes a state or territory enacting innovative education reforms or implementing programs that go beyond marginal or incremental changes to improve student outcomes on a large scale. According to a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) news release, Mississippi received the award in 2016 for its transformational education reform package that prioritized early learning reading skills, expanded charter school opportunities, and created a clear A through F rating system for schools, among other accomplishments.

Ten years ago, Mississippi ranked last in k-12 achievement. It has climbed to 35th, and state leaders credit two pieces of legislation for fueling the improvements:

The Early Learning Collaborative Act (2013)

Allocated funding for communities, including school districts, Head Start sites, child care centers, and nonprofits, to establish or expand high-quality early childhood education programs

Provides a 1:1 state tax credit of up to $1 million for participating individuals or corporations

Literacy-Based Promotion Act (2013)

Provides $15 million annually to build the capacity of K-3 teachers and school leaders to teach reading and monitor student progress effectively

The MDE hires and assigns literacy coaches to schools where data show students struggle the most with reading

MDE also provides training on the science of reading to administrators, educator preparation program faculty, teachers in pre-K through third grade, and K-8 special education teachers

Kindergarten readiness scores in participating programs have risen from 59% readiness in 2015 to 65.1% in 2022. Additionally, from 2015 to 2018, the passing rate for third-grade reading rose from 85% to 93%. 86% of students met the higher third-grade reading standard when raised in 2019. On the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Mississippi’s fourth-grade reading scores ranking rose from 50th in 2013 to 21st in 2022.

In the news release, Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education for MDE, praised educators’ efforts and students’ outcomes.

“This award is a resounding affirmation of our collective efforts and a strong endorsement of the effective policies and strategies that are improving student achievement in Mississippi,” Kent said.

The Frank Newman Award for State Innovation is one of three yearly awards that the Education Commission of the States gives to celebrate an outstanding commitment to public education. The others are the James Bryant Conant Award, which recognizes individual achievement, and the Education Commission of the States Corporate Award, which recognizes a for-profit corporation, nonprofit organization, or foundation.

The Education Commission of the States will present Mississippi leaders with the Newman Award at the 2023 National Forum on Education Policy on July 12-14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.