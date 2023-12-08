JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is one of seven states to receive an A grade in the 2023 National Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in High Schools.

Other states receiving A grades are Alabama, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the report was produced by the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College in Vermont. The center issued A grades to states that require personal finance instruction as a graduation requirement.

Beginning in 2022, Mississippi high school students are required to take a Mississippi College and Career Readiness Course (MCCR) course with a financial literacy component in order to graduate.

Previous reports were issued in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Mississippi received a C grade in 2017.