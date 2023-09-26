JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the most recent school and district chronic absence data report.

According to MDE, the report shows 23.9% of Mississippi public school students were chronically absent in 2022-23, which is a decrease from 28% in 2021-22.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any reason, which includes excused and unexcused absences and suspensions.

Chronic absence differs from Average Daily Attendance (ADA), which is the average number of enrolled students who attend school each day. A school’s ADA often masks issues surrounding the number of students who are chronically absent.

During the 2022-23 school year, officials said 108,310 of Mississippi public school students were chronically absent compared to 128,275 students in 2021-22. The rates steadily decreased for all K-12 grades in 2022-23. The chronic absenteeism rate in K-5 elementary schools was highest for kindergarten at 26.4%. The chronic absenteeism rate for grades 6-8 was highest in grade 8 at 25.4% and highest in grades 9-12 in grade 12 at 39.5%.

“Seeing Mississippi’s chronic absenteeism rate decrease is a welcomed sign that more students are getting the instruction needed to succeed in the classroom,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “The MDE encourages schools, districts, parents and students to keep making regular attendance a priority.”