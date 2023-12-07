STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) is among the top research universities nationally. This comes after the university reported more than $300 million in research and development expenditures in the latest National Science Foundation (NSF) report.

MSU’s $303,418,000 in research and development expenditures ranks No. 97 nationally in the NSF’s latest Higher Education Research and Development survey, which covers data from fiscal year 2022.

“I am extremely proud of the way our research activities continue to grow and help lead our state forward,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “We have research teams supporting our state’s most vital economic sectors and expertise that is recognized around our nation and world. Our research programs also provide unmatched hands-on learning opportunities for our students as they work closely with world-class faculty on impactful research.”

MSU was ranked in the top 15 of three disciplines—agriculture (11), natural resources and conservation (14), and aerospace engineering (15). Disciplines ranked in the top 50 include industrial and manufacturing engineering (23), materials science (27), geological and earth sciences (28), social sciences (30), business management and business administration (42), and ocean and marine sciences (48).

Mississippi State’s research funding comes from a wide range of sources, including business and industry, trade groups, local governments, state offices and federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Institutes of Health, Federal Aviation Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense.