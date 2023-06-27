Mississippi students from across the state participated in the 2023 National History Day in College Park, MD (Source: Source: MDAH)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi middle and high school students represented the Magnolia state in the 2023 National History Day in College Park, Maryland.

Students from Hernando, Jackson, Pascagoula, Starkville and the Mississippi School for Math and Science researched, produced, and presented a historical research project for the NHD competition. Winners of the statewide competition, sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), went to the national competition at the University of Maryland.

Two groups of students received special attention from the Smithsonian Institution. Tougaloo Early College High School’s Jermarius Everett, Grace Short, and Kiersten Burk had their documentary, Masterminds Behind the Movement: How Tougaloo College Advances Civil Rights in Mississippi, shown at the National Museum for African American History and Culture. Only 17 documentaries received this honor. According to MDAH, this is the second time the Smithsonian selected a Mississippi project for this showcase. This documentary was also awarded the Outstanding Senior Project from Mississippi at the 2023 award ceremony.

Senior Mississippi Outstanding Affiliate Award in Group Documentary and Documentary Showcase at the Museum of African American History and Culture: “Masterminds Behind the Movement: How Tougaloo College Advanced Civil Rights in Mississippi” by Kiersten Burk, Grace Short, and Jermarius Everett from JPS- Tougaloo Early College High School. (Source: MDAH) Junior Mississippi Outstanding Affiliate Award Junior Group Website: “Smallpox Vaccine: The Start of an Era” by Ian Jung, Brendan Sao, and Theo Ahn from Armstrong Middle School. (Source: MDAH)

Armstrong Middle School’s Brendan Sao, Ian Jung, and Theo Ahn won the Outstanding Junior Project for their website, Smallpox Vaccine: The Start of an Era. Also, at the awards ceremony, Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science student Heaven Alvarado won the Equality in History Award, sponsored by Celie and Tabitha Niehaus. The award is for projects that “illuminate the history of human equality, especially with respect to the role that individuals and/or organizations have played in the efforts for isolated groups.” This project is the first from Mississippi that has won a special award at the national contest in over a decade.

Equality in History Award: Heaven Alvarado from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science participated in the Senior Individual Website “Identity and Dissent: How Music Nurtured a Rebellion.” (Source: MDAH)

Exhibit Showcase at the National Museum of American History “Mother of Modern Medicine” by Emily Zamarron, Annie Burford, and Eliza Sims (not pictured) from Hernando High School (Source: MDAH)

Hernando High School’s Eliza Sims, Annie Burford, and Emily Zamarron had their exhibit, The Mother of Modern Medicine, featured at the National Museum of American History. Their display was one of 48 selected.

For MDAH Director of Education Al Wheat, the accomplishments of Mississippi students were nothing short of remarkable.

“Mississippi History Day is headed in a great direction as we continue to recruit schools across the state, building on these great examples of success,” Wheat said.