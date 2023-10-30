JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, October 30, Treasurer David McRae (R-Miss.) and College Savings Mississippi announced a $1,000 Veterans Day Scholarship giveaway.

The scholarship will be delivered in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. To nominate a family, click here.

“When our men and women in uniform sign up to serve, their families serve right beside them,” said McRae. “This scholarship is simply a small token of our thanks for the sacrifices made in service to our nation. On behalf of the state of Mississippi, I want to say thank you to all who served as well as their families.”

A MACS account is a tax-advantaged education savings account that can be used for tuition at colleges, private secondary schools, and private elementary schools. It can also be used for books, room and board, and education-related technologies, among other things.