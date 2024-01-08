COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi University for Women (MUW) officials announced the new proposed name for the college as Mississippi Brightwell University, which is expected to be approved by the Mississippi Legislature.

The announcement was made Monday morning at Spring Convocation and comes after a 15-month-long process and multiple constituent conversations.

“The rebrand is intended to better mirror the University’s current vision, mission and the dynamic times we are living in, providing a more apt representation of our diverse and vibrant student body,” said MUW President Nora Miller.

The new name was inspired by the university’s motto.

“We study for light to bless with light,” Miller said. “Our motto epitomizes the enduring essence of a supportive, inclusive and empowered community. Our distinguished faculty – beacons of enlightenment and a wellspring of knowledge – collaborate with each of our students one-on-one.”

With the recent announcement of the university’s proposed Women’s College, Miller said, “We will continue to celebrate our history as the first state-supported college for women and our continued mission of providing educational and leadership opportunities for women.”

President Nora Miller present Mississippi Brightwell University to faculty and staff at Spring Convocation. (Courtesy: Mississippi University for Women)

The Women’s College is expected to be approved in February by the Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL).

The university will begin to prepare for this transition and will officially assume the new name effective July 1, 2024.