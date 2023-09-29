JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of Americans will have to start repaying student loans soon. The payback period officially begins on October 1, 2023.

After a three-year pause, nearly 28 million Americans will have to resume paying off their debts.

Two Jackson State students said it’s something they dread.

“Not excited at all. Yeah, I’m just really not excited. Like, I didn’t want to take out loans in the first place. So when I, when I knew I had to, I was a little bit bummed out about it, but it’s something I got to do,” said Latavea Tillman, a JSU student.

“Basically what she said, like how I really didn’t want to take any out. But to come to school, I kind of had to, so, you know, it’s just having to pay them back. It’s scary,” said Ja’Licia Martin, a JSU student.

Sam Taylor, the owner of Wealthview Capital, LLC, said student loans need to be taken seriously because these are contractual obligations. He provided some ways people can budget their student loans.

“So the first thing that I would do is consider if you have multiple loans, look at the interest rates on them and start paying down the ones that have the highest rates first. Another thing you could do, you know, if the interest rates are high, you could, and if you happen to own a home with equity in it, you could look at possibly taking a home equity loan and paying off or paying down that debt,” said Taylor.