LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Lawrence County School District said Monticello Elementary School will remain closed for the rest of the week.

They said the source of the plumbing issues at the school have been identified and addressed. A commercial cleaning crew will clean and disinfect the affected areas.

Current plans are for the school to cancel all classes and activities for Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8 to allow the crew to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the facilities.

Students and staff are currently scheduled to return to school on Monday, December 11.