RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) want to make gearing up for the new school year easier for parents.

The department will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.

This special two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up to date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

The event will take place Monday, July 24 through Friday, August 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the MSDH Office of Vital Records in Ridgeland.

Parents must provide their child’s school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

During this One-Stop Shop event, the child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up to date on immunization requirements. Certified copies can also be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

For more information on immunization requirements or exemptions for school entry, visit msdh.ms.gov/immunizations.