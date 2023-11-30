JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Dr. Marcus Thompson introduced himself to the media on Thursday, November 30.

Thompson was named the 13th president of the university by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) on November 16, 2023.

On Thursday, he outlined his priorities for the university; chief among them was student safety. Thompson said he has already had conversations with JSU Police Chief Herman Horton about how to increase safety on campus.

“Chief Horton and I have talked every day of my four day administration about security and safety and some of the things we’ve talked about. We’ve already committed to adding more cameras across campus. He’s committed. He’s hiring another officer that will begin working this Monday. Several different things that we’ve discussed. And I wanted him to know, Chief Horton, that is a priority of mine. And that’s why we’ve met literally every day this week about safety issues,” he stated.

Thompson previously served as deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of the IHL. He is a former educator and administrator, serving private schools and public schools in the Jackson Public School District (JPS) and the Copiah County School District.

According to the IHL, Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish and a Master’s degree in Education from Mississippi College. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from JSU in urban higher education.

Thompson replaced interim JSU President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony. She was named the interim president after Thomas Hudson resigned.