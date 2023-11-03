JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) has yet to name an official president for Jackson State University (JSU).

The board members met virtually on Friday, November 3 to discuss the future leadership at JSU. The meeting went into executive session three minutes after it began. In less than 30 minutes, the meeting was adjourned.

In March, Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony was named the acting president of JSU after Thomas Hudson resigned.

Kenneth Archer, who lives in Atlanta, traveled to Jackson to attend the JSU football game this weekend. He said the JSU community wants clarity on the search for the next president.

“I’ve heard that here recently, the current governor has asked them to delay the announcement for whatever reason. I don’t know. I’m not going to speculate. I’m just telling you, you know, what I saw. I don’t know how true that is until after the election on Tuesday. But I think it’s a disservice to Jackson State and its supporters to just prolong this and string us all out. We want a permanent president to be announced so that we can get to know that person and get behind them, whoever he or she might be,” Archer said.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the IHL about the allegations.

“The Board of Trustees has not selected the next President of Jackson State University. We previously announced that we expected to complete the search this fall, and we are on track to do so. Selecting a university president is an important responsibility and we are being deliberate in our work. We thank you for your patience with this tedious process. IHL will make an announcement when a candidate is selected,” said Dr. Steven Cunningham, a board member.

The board is expected to meet again on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m.