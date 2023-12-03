OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi is set to launch a graduate certificate program to improve practices of law enforcement and their relationships with the communities they serve.

The Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform will offer a cutting-edge curriculum and training program designed for working law enforcement professionals. Wes Jennings, often recognized as one of the world’s leading criminologists, will lead the new fully online graduate program. It will be housed in the university’s Department of Criminal Justice and Legal Studies.

The program, set to begin for the Spring 2024 semester, will award a graduate certificate to students who complete it. The graduate certificate includes four courses totaling 12 hours of graduate-level coursework. Courses are offered in accelerated terms so that learners may complete the certificate in as little as one semester or as long as two years.

“As a Carnegie-designated R1 university with a ‘global brand,’ this university and the education and training provided from the CEBPR will be far-reaching and accessible to audiences in the state, the nation and around the world,” Jennings said.

Wes Jennings, Gillespie Distinguished Scholar, Chair, & Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice & Legal Studies at the University of Mississippi. (Courtesy: Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)

The curriculum includes four courses delivered online, where participants will engage in interactive assignments, discussions and prerecorded lecture videos. Instructors will schedule virtual office hours at times convenient for working participants.

The coursework can be completed within two eight-week semesters.

Jennings said the certificate program will enable students to:

Demonstrate knowledge of evidence-based policing and reform as a scientific and social method.

Contrast the various theoretical perspectives that inform evidence-based policing and reform.

Evaluate the effectiveness of innovative approaches, practices and strategies in policing.

Identify recent efforts and strategies for police to effectively engage with the communities they serve.

Understand what works and what doesn’t, and how the use of technological advancements in policing accompanies and/or influences policy.

A reflection on policing practices within Mississippi has come up several times this year. The convictions of the “Goon Squad” and the death of Dexter Wade, have called into question the practices, policies, and culture of law-enforcement agencies throughout the Jackson metro.

Jennings spoke highly of the program’s tailor-made approach in the UM press release.

“Ole Miss is the perfect institution to house this program, and the center is rightfully situated to take the lead in educating the current and future generations of police and criminal justice professionals in evidence-based policing and reform,” Jennings said.

For more information on the certificate program or to register, click here.