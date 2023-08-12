OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi received a $2.5 million gift that will support athletics and the business school.

Bill Fry and his wife, Lee Anne, made the donation to his alma mater by bequeathing a portion of their estate.

Ole Miss officials said the gift will strengthen the School of Business Administration – naming a faculty chair in honor of their two grown children – and support Rebel sports programs via Forever Ole Miss, the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation’s planned giving vehicle.

The Frys’ estate gift is also included in Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, which is the largest fundraising effort in Mississippi higher education. The goal is $1.5 billion.

“Lee Anne and I have been fortunate in our lives and want to be sure we give back in proportion to what we have received,” Bill said. “Ole Miss has been a major part of our families, a source of lifelong friendships and numerous memorable experiences. We are grateful for the opportunity to return our blessings and hope these gifts accelerate our Ole Miss family’s impact on the world.”

The Frys are co-chairing the school’s Now & Ever campaign.