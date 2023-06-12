OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) awarded the University of Mississippi a new five-year contract, as well as a $2 million work order for the cultivation of marijuana and related materials for research.

The university will help NIDA supply quality, contaminant-free cannabis and is extracts to DEA-licensed researchers.

“The university’s new National Center for Cannabis Research and Education and this latest contract with NIDA have positioned our university to play an important role in cannabis research, education and policy,” said Donna Strum, dean of the School of Pharmacy.

Cannabis production through the NIDA contract will take place in the Coy Waller Lab as part of the Marijuana Project. The long-running program is housed in the pharmacy school’s National Center for Natural Products Research.

In the last decade, Ole Miss researchers have begun creating more diverse marijuana products for research, including extracts rich in THC, the plant’s psychoactive component, or cannabidiol, known as CBD.