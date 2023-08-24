OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Alumni and friends of the University of Mississippi gifted $155.1 million in fiscal year 2023, which is the second-highest fundraising year on record.

Leaders with the university said the Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss has reached $1.38 billion of its $1.5 billion goal.

“We’re experiencing tremendous momentum at the University of Mississippi, and this generous level of private support from our devoted alumni and friends plays a leading role in our transformational impact. It makes it possible to welcome our largest freshman class in history, support faculty research and innovation, prepare health care professionals and champion student-athletes,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce.

A highlight of the fiscal year was the annual Giving Day, which set a one-time giving record with $6.83 million coming from 2,399 gifts.

“The momentum of Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss continues to grow, and we are most thankful,” said Charlotte Parks, vice chancellor for development. “As the fall semester opens and alumni and friends visit campus, they will see our excited students and dedicated faculty and want to take part in answering today’s challenges.”