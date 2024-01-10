PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A fifth grade science teacher at Pearl Upper Elementary received a big surprise on Wednesday!

Jennifer Hite was presented with a national Milken Educator Award, which honors exceptional educators for excellence and innovation in education. The award includes a $25,000 cash prize that recipients may use however they choose.

Students, colleagues, dignitaries and media gathered during the schoolwide assembly under a visit from Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Raymond C. Morgigno commending the school’s A rating before Hite received the award.

“Today we celebrate Jennifer for her outstanding dedication to her students, her school and her community,” said Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop. “She creates a dynamic learning environment that fosters hands-on experiences for her students and sets the stage for this next generation of curious minds. She is poised to bring positive contributions that will resonate far beyond her community, shaping the future of education and serving as a model of excellence in the field. We congratulate you, Jennifer, and look forward to the impact you will continue to make for years to come.”

“The Mississippi Department of Education congratulates Jennifer Hite for earning this national award due to her exceptional dedication transforming the learning landscape of her science classroom at Pearl Upper Elementary,” said Morgigno. “Her commitment to her students and profession is extraordinary, and we celebrate her well-earned achievement.”

Officials said Hite goes beyond traditional teaching methods, turning her classroom into an immersive experience.