PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Students in Perry County will return to class on Friday, July 28.

This is the first year the school district will use a modified schedule, which will give longer breaks throughout the school year.

“We are using it just purely as a breather, a break to give our teachers and our students a time period in between, each grading period to refresh, regroup, come back stronger,” said Superintendent Dr. Titus M. Hines.

He believes the modified schedule will help improve attendance and lessen burnout.

“We see it start around October time, just before Thanksgiving break teachers start to deal with burnout. Students start to feel it. Having that break will encourage students to be more attentive, more engaged, and aware of their attendance, as well as teachers,” he explained.

Due to bus shortages, arrival and dismissal times have change. Each school will have a different start and end time.

South Perry Elementary and Runnelstown Elementary – Arrive at 7:00 a.m. and dismiss at 2:35 p.m.

Perry County Middle School – Arrive at 8:00 a.m. and dismiss at 2:23 p.m.

Perry Central High School – Arrive at 8:15 a.m. and dismiss at 3:30 p.m.

The school district is also implementing new programs. Students at Perry Central High School will get a real-life glimpse into the newsroom. Their new broadcast journalism program will allow students to write, edit, produce, and anchor their own daily newscast.

“The students that will be involved in this program are going to learn what narrative writing looks like, investigation of stories, reporting, speech communication, oral communication, and written communication,” explained Principal Joshua Yeager.

The school is building a full studio, complete with an anchor desk, cameras and weather wall. Students will also get the chance to report live from the field.

“On Friday nights, we will have our Perry Central Tailgate stand, where we will broadcast live on our home football games,” said Yeager.

The journalism program is in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).