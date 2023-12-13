MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County School District has a new superintendent.

The Madison County Board of Education announced Ted Poore was selected to serve as the next superintendent of Madison County Schools. He will begin serving as deputy superintendent effective immediately, working closely with current Superintendent Charlotte Seals.

Seals announced her retirement, which will be effective on July 1, 2024.

“We are confident that Mr. Poore will continue to build on the tradition of excellence for which our district is known. Everyone who has worked with Mr. Poore can attest to his dedication as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent in our district. We look forward to Mr. Poore leading Madison County Schools to continued success,” said Madison County Board of Education President Sam Kelly.

Poore is a 26-year veteran with Madison County Schools. He recently served the school district as an assistant superintendent.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as Madison County Schools’ next Superintendent. I thank the Madison County Board of Education for their vote of confidence. Our District is an incredibly special place in which I’ve been blessed to serve for 26 years. The faculty and staff of our schools and our District office show up every day to do what is best and right for our students and families. I am honored to stand and serve alongside our stellar instructional and support staff,” said Poore.

He is a graduate of Delta State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree. He earned a degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi College.