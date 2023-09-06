PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) launched a new initiative to empower incoming freshmen to navigate their financial aid options confidently.

The college’s Office of Financial Aid is offering individualized financial aid counseling appointments, ensuring students have a comprehensive understanding of the financial aid process and available payment options.

PRCC leaders said the personalized financial aid counseling appointments are designed to equip students with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about funding their college education.

“We are so excited to provide tailored support to our new freshman and give them the individualized attention that they need to successfully navigate the financial aid process, which can be very complicated and confusing,” said Director of Financial Aid Jaime Missimer. “We have received positive feedback from students who have already completed their counseling sessions, as they now feel more comfortable with the process and have a better understanding of their financial aid resources.”

Students who are incoming freshmen at Pearl River enrolled full-time (15 credit hours) are eligible to use the service. Students are encouraged to complete their financial aid counseling session before the spring semester.

Appointments can be scheduled online through RiverGuide, the college’s comprehensive student portal.