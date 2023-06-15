JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) named Dr. Ray Morgigno the next interim state superintendent of education.

Morgigno will assume the position on July 1, succeeding Mike Kent, who was appointed to serve as interim state superintendent of education from April 3 through June 30.

According to the SBE, Morgigno has nearly 30 years of experience working in public education in Mississippi as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and district superintendent. He led the Pearl Public School District for 12 years, helping the district achieve its first A-rating in 2017.

The Pearl native currently serves as the executive director of the East Mississippi Center for Educational Development.

Morgigno earned his bachelor’s degree from Delta State University, his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi and his doctorate in educational administration from Mississippi State University.

“Dr. Morgigno is a lifelong educator and public servant who brings a wealth of experience in public education in Mississippi,” said Glen East SBE vice-chair. “The Board is confident he will continue the great strides Mississippi has made in public education over the past decade as we conduct the search for a permanent state superintendent.”

The SBE will continue working with the firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to lead the search process for the next state superintendent of education. The firm will accept applications for a permanent state superintendent of education between August 14 and October 19, 2023.

The SBE anticipates selecting its final candidate before the end of 2023.