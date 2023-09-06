JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report from Education Advocacy Organization Mississippi first found that high inflation negated much of the historic teacher pay raised that passed in 2022.

The raise increased pay for teachers by more than $5,000 and put Mississippi above the regional averages in teacher salary. Many hoped the raise would keep teachers in the state.

The raise went into effect during the 2022-23 school year as inflation was hovering around 8%.

“What we noticed going into the following school year is that attrition among teachers was actually going to some of the highest levels that we’ve seen in years. So immediately, we started wondering, you know, what’s going on? Teachers just got this historic raise. Why are they continuing to leave in droves? Once you adjust for inflation, that $5,000 plus increase, that’s about $1,000 at that point,” explained Toren Ballard, director of K-12 Policy.

Ballard, who co-authored the report, applauded the legislature for the investment in Mississippi’s teachers. However, he believes teacher pay must be a moving target.

“That was a historic pay raise, no one’s going to take that away from them. Offering a competitive salary is not a one time investment. That’s something that is going to require, at the very least, targeting our salaries to inflation. If we’re not investing in those teachers, they’re gonna go elsewhere,” Ballard said.

A survey of 6,496 teachers was also included in the report. Survey findings included that more than half of teachers are likely to leave the classroom within the next year.

The report also stated that financial insecurities in food, healthcare and childcare remain for half of teachers despite the 2022 pay raise.