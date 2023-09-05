JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) released a survey to collect input from the public about the qualities and priorities the SBE desires in the next state superintendent of education.

The survey will be open through 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, 2023.

According to the SBE, any member of the public may complete the survey. Survey respondents will be asked to identify themselves as a teacher, district/school administrator, parent/guardian, student, statewide leader/legislator, business/community leader, postsecondary institution representative or other citizen.

According to the SBE, they will use the survey results to help evaluate candidates for the permanent state superintendent of education position.

The SBE is working with the firm McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to lead the search process. The deadline to apply is Thursday, October 19, 2023. The SBE voted May 18, 2023, to allow an individual who is named interim state superintendent to be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

The SBE expects to select its final candidate before the end of 2023. Senate confirmation during the 2024 legislative session is required to complete the appointment process.