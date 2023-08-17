JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) reported testing irregularities at seven schools.

On Thursday, JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene spoke on academic improvements within the district in all subject areas.

“We actually have seen improvement in all of the content areas, all of the subject areas that we’ve been tested in over the last year. And so, that’s huge progress for us, and it’s a testament to our scholars and our educators who are doing the really hard work and who have been committed to academic achievement,” he said.

However, Greene said the district was notified by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) on Monday, August 14 about the testing irregularities at the seven unidentified schools.

“In the notification from the Mississippi Department of Education, we were directed to conduct an internal investigation to better understand what occurred in those schools. And we were given 15 days, 15 working days to present back to the Mississippi Department of Education our findings. The testing irregularities were identified by Cavan, Inc. That’s a system that MDE uses to help to ensure the assessment results are valid and reliable. And based on the forensic data in the report, there were some abnormalities and some anomalies pointed out,” he explained.

Greene said the leaders at the seven schools have been placed on administrative leave. He said the issue is not district-wide.