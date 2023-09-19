JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, three Mississippi schools were among the 353 schools across that nation named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023 by the U.S. Department of Education.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Mississippi schools were:

Caledonia High School, Lowndes County School District

Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel School District

Lewisburg Elementary School, DeSoto County School District

“The MDE applauds these three schools for their outstanding achievements that have earned them this national recognition,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “We thank all educators, staff and community stakeholders whose hard work contributed to successful student outcomes.”

Lewisburg Elementary School and Laurel Magnet School of the Arts were recognized as Exemplary High-Performing Schools. Caledonia High School was recognized as an Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing School.