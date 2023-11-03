CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bob Dunlap, founder of Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company, donated $100,000 to Delta State University for athletic scholarships and to enhance the athletics nutrition center.

The Batesville entrepreneur began in 1953 and quickly grew his business into one of the leading tire wholesalers in the country. Dunlap & Kyle wholesales tires to dealers around the world and operates 40 Gateway Tire & Service Centers in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee, plus one in Ohio.

Dunlap is a noted philanthropist who regularly supports athletic programs and schools throughout Mississippi. He played football in high school and fondly remembers his time on the gridiron.

“Mr. Dunlap’s donation and support of Delta State Athletics demonstrates his desire to see student athletes succeed and have a successful collegiate athletics experience. Scholarship support allows our programs to strengthen their rosters and improve their overall talent level. We appreciate his commitment to our nutrition center which allows us to continue to provide quality nutritional resources,” said Athletic Director Mike Kinnison.