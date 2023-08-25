JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will kick off its Athletics Giving Week on Monday, August 28.

With a goal of $50,000, the college will use proceeds to enhance its sports facilities, provide essential resources for student-athletes, and foster an environment that empowers excellence on and off the field.

There will be a pep rally on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Warren Hall Co-Op. It will feature performances from the college’s cheerleading and dance teams and speeches from coaches and athletes.

“Our Athletics Giving Week is a celebration of our athletes’ dedication, hard work, and achievements. It’s also a chance for our community to come together and show their support for these outstanding individuals. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant impact in ensuring the success of our athletes and the sustainability of our athletic programs,” said Athletic Director of Tougaloo College Keith Barnes.

Those who want to give can do so throughout the week by visiting Tougaloo College Athletics Giving Week Link. You can also give by texting PDAF23 to 41444.