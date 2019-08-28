U. S. Attorneys Present Statewide Human Trafficking Training in Hattiesburg

On the campus of The University of Southern Mississippi U.S. Attorneys Mike Hurst, of the Southern District of Mississippi and Chad Lamar, of the Northern District of Mississippi hosted a lecture about the issue of human trafficking. The event took place in the Trent Lott Center.

The training seeks to educate people throughout the state to combat this growing issue of slavery and oppression. Sadly, this is not just an issue throughout the state but the entire nation. Programs such as this one are seeking to help people understand this epidemic plaguing the community, citizens and children.

Presenters of todays training included Ashlee Lucas, the new Mississippi Human Trafficking Coordinator, the Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention, the Gulf Coast center of Non-Violence, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, Children’s Advocacy Centers, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Northern and Southern District of Mississippi.