OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The British government has named University of Mississippi alumna Jilkiah Bryant as a winner of a prestigious Marshall Scholarship.

Bryant is the third Marshall Scholar in the university’s history.

Bryant, a 2023 graduate with a degree in public health and health sciences, plans to spend the next two years studying community health at Sheffield University in England.

“Having an opportunity to have an educational experience that I couldn’t get in the U.S. will transform the way I think about health care and community change. Up until this part of my journey, I’ve had a lot of questions and ideas. With this program, I think I’ll be able to answer a lot of those questions and find better questions to ask,” Bryant said.

The Marshall Scholarship funds two years of American students’ study toward master’s degrees of their choosing in the United Kingdom.

The Macon native plans to pursue two master’s degrees: a Master of Public Health in international development and a Master of Science in health economics and decision modeling.