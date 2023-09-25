HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is preparing for Homecoming 2023.

Homecoming week is set for October 2-7, with “Destined for Distinction” serving as this year’s theme.

USM 2023 Homecoming events include, but are not limited to, the following:

Oct. 4-5: Presidential Inauguration Celebrations at the Hattiesburg and Gulf Park campuses

Oct. 6: 25 th Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., Hattiesburg Country Club

Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., Hattiesburg Country Club Oct. 6: Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Thad Cochran Center, Hattiesburg campus

Oct. 6: Friday Night at Spirit Park, 7 p.m., Southern Station, Hattiesburg Campus

Oct. 7: Alumni Association Annual Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms

Oct. 7: Homecoming Parade, 1 p.m. on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg

Oct. 7: Pregame entertainment at Southern Station, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: Homecoming football game vs. Old Dominion University, 6 p.m.